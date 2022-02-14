University runs free shuttle for students, staff members

The bus route will be from the center of Ho Chi Minh City to the campus of the school at Nguyen Van Linh Street in District 7, the functional area 15, the new urban south city, and Binh Chanh District’s Phong Phu Commune.

The travel route includes five trips in the morning and five trips in the afternoon into three main routes.



In order to facilitate the registration, payment, cancellation of trips as well as tracking the vehicle's journey, the school provides the ‘Shuttle Bus UEH’ application on mobile devices.

Through the application, users can register and pay 24 hours in advance and cancel the trip before 12 hours, they will be refunded as well as can easily track the route.





By Thanh Hung – Translated by Anh Quan