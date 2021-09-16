Universities start announcing qualifying scores

A student doing his admission procedure

According to the regulations of the Ministry of Education and Training, the process of virtual filtering and admission will be carried out from September 13 to 17:30 on September 15 while the nationwide virtual filtering chaired by the Ministry of Education and Training will be conducted six times.

This process will include 10 group virtual filters and six nationwide virtual filters to help schools determine the qualifying scores of each faculty. After completing the admissions process, universities will announce their benchmark scores by 5 p.m. on September 16.

Deputy Head of Nong Lam University of Ho Chi Minh City Dr. Tran Dinh Ly said the Ministry of Education and Training plays an important role in providing technical support to schools with enrollment information on the admissions portal, candidate aspiration statistics, admissions software, virtual filtering to help schools conveniently carry out enrollment and contribute to the publicity and transparency of the system.

Although all schools have implemented the general admission process according to the regulations of the Ministry of Education and Training, they announced the admission results at different time points. However, the deadline for announcing the benchmark score is from 5:30 p.m. on September 15 to 5:00 p.m. on September 16, Deputy Principal Ly emphasized.

University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, member schools of Vietnam National University, Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, Banking University of Ho Chi Minh City, University of Technology and Education, Ho Chi Minh City University of Finance and Marketing, Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry, Ho Chi Minh City Open University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance, Van Hien University will announce the scores after 5:30 pm on September 15.

Meanwhile, many other schools such as Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Education, Saigon University, and Hanoi National University planned to announce on September 16.

According to statistics of the Ministry of Education and Training, approximately 795,353 candidates have been applying for university entrance examination using the results of the high school graduation exam in 2021. After the schools announce the benchmark scores, if the candidate does not pass this exam, he or she can participate in additional exams at the schools that still have quotas.

After schools announced their qualifying scores, students who failed to make the cut are eligible for the next enrollment into schools with more admission quota.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan