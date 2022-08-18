Universities provide various attractive scholarship policies for students



The Development Fund of the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City has coordinated with sponsors to award 43 scholarships worth VND 1.7 billion to extremely difficult students in its member schools and faculties of the Vietnam National University - HCMC. 41 full scholarships each worth VND50 million will be given to first-year students, VND 30 million for a second-year student, VND 20 million for a third-year student, and VND 10 million for a final-year student in addition to two incentive scholarships each worth VND5 million.

Scholarship recipients ought to meet the requirements that they are studying at member schools, branches and affiliated faculties, and those who are disabled, orphans, homeless, and those from families living on an income marginally the poverty line and near-poverty line with relatively good academic performance in the school year 2020-2021.

According to Associate Professor Nguyen Dinh Tu, Director of the National University Development Fund in Ho Chi Minh City, the full scholarship program for extremely poor students started in the 2019-2020 school year. This is the third time the fund has cooperated with NutiFood Nutrition Food Company, Bcons Construction Investment Company and benefactors to sponsor students of Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City.

Many of the scholarship recipients are orphans and disabled children and those who have lost their parents and have to live with grandparents. The fund organizer will provide money for extra educational assistance for poor children in return for improvements in their academic progress so that no student is left behind, said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Tu.

One of the scholarship recipients, Vo Thanh Dat, a student of An Giang University belonging to the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City said that he was born with paralyzed legs while his arms are also extremely weak; thus, his parents have to spend time taking care of him without working. His father’s meager income as a manual laborer just makes ends meet. As a result, he is trying to learn information technology to easily have a job to help his parents. The big scholarship has encouraged him to fulfill the dream of becoming an information technology engineer.”

In 2022, the University of Natural Sciences (National University of Ho Chi Minh City) announced to spend VND2 billion to provide full and partial scholarships for candidates majoring in the fields of natural science, universal science and marine science, disaster response, climate change and sea level rise including physics, oceanography, nuclear engineering, geology, geotechnical engineering, environmental science and environmental technology.

In addition, students studying in the above fields also have many opportunities to receive scholarships from businesses and alumni in the following years. These scholarships will be maintained throughout the course if students have good academic achievements.

Associate Professor Tran Le Quan, Principal of Ho Chi Minh City University of Natural Sciences, said that these fields are very thirsty for human resources but few educational institutions provide training whereas personnel in these fields have an important role in several strategic goals for the country’s sustainable development and technology and innovation by 2030. For the past years, students graduating from these fields have had the opportunity to receive postgraduate scholarships in developed countries around the world which have been experiencing a shortage of high-quality human resources.

From 2022, Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities will apply tuition fees according to an autonomous mechanism. In which, some majors are supported by the National University of Ho Chi Minh City with 35 percent of tuition fees.

Accordingly, the group of social sciences and humanities has a tuition fee of VND16 million-VND20 million a year. Specifically, a student majoring in Philosophy, Religion, History, Geography, Information - Library, Archives with the tuition fee of VND 16 million annually will be supported by the National University of Ho Chi Minh City with 35 percent of the tuition fee, or VND3 million yearly meanwhile their peers majoring Italian, Spanish and Russian languages will be supported by the National University of Ho Chi Minh City with 35 percent of tuition fees; thus they just pay an annual tuition fee of VND15.6 million.

Head of the Department of Communication and Business Relations (University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Ho Chi Minh City) Tran Nam said that in the 2022-2023 school year, the school will spend 8 percent of the tuition fee source to encourage students. Scholarships and financial support programs with a total budget of more than VND 15 billion.





By Thanh Hung – Translated by Uyen Phuong