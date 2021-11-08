Universities launch undergraduate degree program in AI

Member universities of the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, including the University of Technology, University of Information Technology, An Giang University, University of Economics and Law and International University, have made many proposals for artificial intelligence (AI) training programs.



The proposed AI training majors at the aforementioned schools include Computer Science of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology with two majors in Applied Artificial Intelligence and Image Processing and Computer Vision with 128 credits.

The University of Information Technology has a major in Artificial Intelligence (127 credits) while An Giang University launches Artificial Intelligence with 139 credits. Students can major in Artificial Intelligence in Economics, Business, and Management of the University of Economics and Law…

Prior, the University of Natural Sciences spent the first 50 quotas for pilot training in Artificial Intelligence in 2021.





By Thanh Minh - Translated by Anh Quan