Universities, colleges ready to welcome back university students

Students are in practice class

In their plan, schools also prepare dormitories to welcome students, raise awareness of epidemic prevention in addition to disinfection of classrooms and other rooms.

Students are getting ready to come back to schools for the new academic year, and the city is getting ready for a return to a more normal rhythm of life.

Vice Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics Bui Quang Hung said that after receiving feedback from lecturers and students about in-person learning, the university has developed a plan for teaching and tests in the school. Instructors can combine the best of both traditional and online instruction to offer engaging learning experiences for students.

Learners can study face-to-face or online, but still have access to the full content of the lecture, said Vice Rector Bui Quang Hung. Moreover, students must fill medical declarations according to the school's address or application. When entering the school, learners must scan the code at the automatic access control points to save the school history.

According to Associate Professor Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, Rector of Hoa Sen University, most students said they want to come back to campus after prolonged online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students of the Faculty of Management Economics and those majoring in Fashion Design come to the school. Students who are not eligible or unable to study in person can continue to study online. Last but not least, the school also invited recruitment specialists to instruct students in writing skills at job application as well as practical and internship skills.

Nguyen Minh Ha, Rector of Ho Chi Minh City Open University, said that students of engineering and technology majors of the school didn't graduate on time due to the coronavirus pandemic so they could not complete the credits of the actual course. Therefore, to help them keep up with the graduation schedule as well as the progress of studying and considering graduation, the school has extended the study time, the graduation consideration period by six months.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City University of Agriculture and Forestry has offered flexible solutions for undergraduate and graduate students. Assoc. Prof-Dr. Huynh Thanh Hung, Acting Rector of the school, informed that the school extended the study period and considered graduation by taking a break due to the impact of the epidemic.

Regarding to online learners who couldn’t take the online exam because of different reasons can’t take the exam, or do not pass the test, the school still allows them to retake tests instead of studying the subject again. In addition, the school also allows students to defend their graduation projects and theses online. Ministry proposes to welcome children back to preschools



The Ministry of Education and Training has just sent a document to the education and training departments on ensuring the safety of preschoolers as per the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic. According to the Ministry, due to complicated developments of Covid-19, preschool children in many provinces and cities had to temporarily stop going to school, affecting their mental and physical health and comprehensive development. Therefore, the Ministry proposed the Departments direct schools in low-risk areas to welcome children back to schools. The Ministry's instructions went into detail about organizing activities for children, because this age is still very young, requiring careful and close care.



The Ministry of Education and Training proposes re-opening preschools for children

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong