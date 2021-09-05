Underprivileged students in Phu Nhuan District given devices for online learning





This event is the opening activity of the program "Sending love, back to school together" organized by the Standing Committee of Phu Nhuan District Youth Union in association with the HCMC Book Publishing Joint Stock Company (FAHASA) to take care of and create favorable conditions for students to enter the 2021-2022 school year conveniently.



The program is joint sponsored by SGGP Newspaper. Through the SGGP Newspaper, Spring Production Company, located in Phu Nhuan District, donated VND100 million (US$4,385), wishing to support underprivileged students to be able to participate in online learning following the general policy of the HCMC's Department of Education and Training. Attending this event were Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP Newspaper) , Ms. Tran Thu Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union cum Chairwoman of the Young Pioneer Council of HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Dong Tung, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee cum Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Nhuan District.



Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, gives a gift package to Nguyen Ha Yen Nhi, a second grader of Dang Van Ngu Primary School in Phu Nhuan District. (Photo: SGGP)

“We understand the difficulty of our employees and the communities during the Covid-19 pandemic. We do our best to join hands with the city to overcome the pandemic, especially helping poor students not to be interrupted their studies. Better together,” said Mr. Lars Bo Hansen, CEO of Spring Production Company.

Receiving a gift package of a set of textbooks, ten notebooks, and one Galaxy Tab A tablet, Huynh Thi Diem Chau, a third-grade student of Chi Linh Primary School living with her grandmother in Nguyen Van Troi Street in Ward 10 of Phu Nhuan District, was overjoyed. She said that she felt sad over the past few days, seeing that her sister, a seventh-grade student, had to borrow smartphones from their relatives for online class activities. She worried that when online learning begins, they must study concurrently, so she would not have any device to use. After received the gift, she was extremely happy and promised to study hard.



Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, gives a gift package to Huynh Thi Diem Chau, a third-grade student of Chi Linh Primary School in Phu Nhuan District. (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, the Young Pioneer Council of HCMC also presented the students with Pink Smile scholarships worth VND1 million each and a gift package. Ms. Huynh Anh Phuong Thao, Secretary of Phu Nhuan District Youth Union, said that the program "Sending love, back to school together" was expected to give away 400 sets of textbooks, 4,000 notebooks, and more than 100 tablets to disadvantaged students in the district.

By Minh Minh – Translated by Gia Bao