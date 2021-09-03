Two Vietnamese universities rank in THE World University rankings 2022

A foreign teacher is teaching at Ton Duc Thang University.

This year’s Times Higher Education World University Rankings includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.



The list also includes the Hanoi National University which is in the top 1,001-1,200; Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology placed in the top 1,201+.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas, including Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry Income (knowledge transfer).

UK’s University of Oxford retains first place in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the sixth consecutive year while mainland China has two institutions in the top 20 for the first time, consisting of Peking University and Tsinghua University share 16th place.





By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh