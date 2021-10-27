  1. Education

Two international math exams for high school students

SGGP
To help Vietnamese students get familiar with the international math competency assessment system and enhance their competitiveness with their peers in the world, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training announced two international math exams including American Mathematics (AMC) and Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge.
The American Mathematics Competitions aiming at strengthening the mathematical capabilities of the next generation of problem-solvers is for students from fourth to twelfth grades.
Fourth to eighth-graders will take an online mock test on November 14 and December 12, 2021, and they will sit the official test on January 23, 2022. Ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth graders will take the online mock test on October 31, 2021, and the online official test on November 16, 2021.
The Mathematical Association of America provides the test in English and Vietnamese.
With the Bebras Algorithmic Thinking Challenge exam, students from first to twelfth graders will go through two rounds, including an online round from November 22 to November 28, 2021 and an official round on January 9, 2022. The exam is provided by the Bebras International Executive Committee in Vietnamese.

By Minh Quan - Translated by Dan Thuy

Tags:

Other news

See more