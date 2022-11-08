Head of Education and Training Department Khuu Manh Hung in District 12 and Head of Department of Education and Training Duong Van Dan in District 8 informed that from November 7, secondary schools in the district would delay the timing of their first classes starting from 7:15 a.m, 15 minutes later than before.

Particularly, students of primary schools and elementary schools will start to study at 7.30 a.m for the morning class from the end of October 2022.



Moreover, classes will not have the same timing with the aim to reduce traffic jams in front of school gates.

In District 3, from November 7, all 45 kindergartens, primary schools, and junior high schools will adjust the starting time from 8:10 a.m, 7:30 a.m, and 7:00 a.m respectively.

In District 7, from the end of October 2022, three more secondary schools adjusted the timing of morning classes to 7:15 a.m. following parental consent.

In fact, previously, four schools had adjusted the timing of first morning classes to 7:15 a.m. in the school year 2021-2022. Particularly, primary schools have started the morning class at 7:30 a.m. in the previous school years and students should go to their schools a bit earlier.

Specifically, the Bureau of Education and Training in District 6 directed managers of pre-schools, primary schools, and junior high schools to simultaneously adjust the timing of schools.

Preschoolers and primary school students will start morning classes at 7:30 a.m. and junior high school students will start morning classes at 7:15 a.m. from next week (November 14).

Representatives of the Departments of Education and Training said that the adjustment of the morning class time to 15 minutes later than before did not cause much disturbance to teaching and learning.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan