Tenth, eleventh, twelfth graders in Hanoi can return to school from December 6

From November 23 to now, Hanoi organizes vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 15-17.

Yesterday, in a press brief, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung said that on the same afternoon, the Standing Committee of Hanoi Party Committee reviewed the report.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the Hanoi Party Committee requested to formulate a plan for school reopening in December to welcome tenth, eleventh, twelfth graders and students of vocational and continuing education centers back into classrooms starting on December 6.

In the immediate future, school reopening will be implemented in low-risk areas (or areas with the alert epidemic levels 1 and 2).

The Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee also noted that the Covid-19 epidemic is still complicated in Hanoi and the country with an increase in new Covid-19 cases. Therefore, prior to the reopening of schools, it will be important to take the necessary steps of how to reopen in a way that keeps students and staff safe.

Regarding the tasks in the coming days, Mr. Dung said that the Standing Committee of the Hanoi Party Committee has asked the Civil Affairs Committee of the Hanoi People's Committee to withdraw lessons learned from experience in organizing classes for ninth students in 18 districts recently. In particular, they should pay heed to replication of effective methods and correction of shortcomings to minimize risks related to the safety of students, teachers and school staff and carry out the prevention of Covid-19.

The Hanoi Department of Health and the Department of Education and Training should work closely to ensure the progress of vaccination rollout for children aged 12-15.

Previously, from November 22, ninth graders in 18 districts in Hanoi returned to in-person classes. After one week of reopening, secondary schools of 18 districts continued 1,071 in-person classes with more than 36,000 students. No Covid-19 cases have been recorded in these schools. From November 23 to now, Hanoi has organized vaccination against Covid-19 for people aged 15-17. So far the injection rate has reached more than 90 percent.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Dan Thuy