At the seminar (Photo: SGGP)



On the morning of October 28, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training organized an international seminar with the theme ‘Digital transformation of education - from core to comprehensive’, in order to raise awareness about digital transformation and the goals of digital transformation of the education sector in the period of 2022-2025 with a vision to 2030.

At the seminar, Director of the Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu identified digital transformation and IT application as the most important solution in administrative reform innovation, creating motivation to improve the quality of the city’s education.

In recent years, digital transformation in the education sector has been strong generating primary achievements for the sector. One of the great achievements of digital transformation is the course was provided in audio and visual formats with some face-to-face lectures and some lectures provided online. Digital-based learning has helped teachers and students interact and exchange easily, especially during Covid-19 outbreaks and mandatory social distancing.

By the end of the school year 2021-2022, Ho Chi Minh City's education sector has completed a shared database, managing 2387/2387 educational facilities including preschools, general education and educational institutions frequently.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc In the last school year, the education sector in Ho Chi Minh City has piloted 12 online teaching software to meet the requirements of teaching and learning. Moreover, the sector has used shared data of the city in collaboration with the Center for Information Technology, Environmental Resources and Resources under the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City to build a smart geographical map,

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that digital transformation - an inevitable trend nowadays - is an important solution to improving the quality of the education sector. It has been contributing to training high-quality human resources. The education sector has identified a number of key tasks such as digital skills training, and capacity building for staff and teachers with a focus on infrastructure investment resources to meet the needs of IT management at educational facilities.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu In fact, digital transformation helps reduce pressure on both teachers and students, supporting better educational management. Currently, IT is widely applied in educational management including student data management software, school transfer management, smart school system, and timetable software.

Referring to the remaining difficulties, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training said that the implementation of the system and software is very complicated because the city has a large number of students, teachers, staff, and administrators meanwhile, schools’ IT resources are still very limited; thereby, the update of the database of schools has not been timely.

In the school year 2021-2022, although the Department has completed the construction of a shared database, there are still existing limitations namely incomplete data, network security issues, poor infrastructure, and a shortage of human resources for IT operations.

To gradually overcome these difficulties, the Department of Education and Training in the southern largest city will continue to build the original database (Master Data) for connection and transfer of data between educational grades.

Regarding the goal of digital transformation of the education sector by 2025 and orientation to 2030, the sector will take heed of building an asynchronous learning system and opening a learning data warehouse as the foundation for a learning society.

Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc said that HCMC leaders pay attention to taking care of more than 2 million students and over 100,000 lecturers, teachers, experts, and scientists in the city. The digital transformation in the education sector has made progress thanks to the great contribution of teachers and staff.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Dan Thuy