Students with/ without household registration books entitled to vaccination

Students with/ without household registration books are entitled to vaccination



Yesterday, Association Professor Duong Thi Hong, Deputy Director of the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology cum the Head of the National Expanded Immunization Office, said that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be administered first in localities with complicated Covid-19 epidemics, followed by highly populated localities.

The campaign is mainly carried out in schools while children with underlying diseases, obesity will get vaccine jabs at health stations, health centers, and hospitals.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Minh Dien, Director of the National Children's Hospital, said that vaccine administration for children is similar to the injection procedure for adults. Screening should be performed to identify contraindications first.

Yesterday morning, all districts and Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously opened 400 Covid-19 vaccination sites in the vaccine rollout for students in the area.

Most of the students and their parents at Thu Thiem Senior High School in Thu Duc City were eager at getting vaccine jabs. Twelve-grader Dang Cam Tien said that the authorized Covid-19 vaccines greatly reduce infection and transmission expecting that all students can receive two doses of the vaccines for early returning to schools.

Waiting for his children at the area reserved for parents, Mr. Doan Minh Tho, father of twelve-grader Doan Phu Mai Anh said that he is grateful to the Government and the city for making great efforts for vaccine rollout for kids. This helps parents feel more secure when their children return to school.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong