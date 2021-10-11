Students of 23 cities, provinces learn at schools

Pupils in Can Gio wait for their turns for vaccination



According to statistics of the Ministry of Education and Training about situations in 63 provinces and cities as of October 8, students in 23 northern cities and provinces including Bac Giang, Bac Kan, Binh Dinh, Cao Bang, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Hai Duong, Hai Room, Hoa Binh, Kon Tum, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Bac Ninh, Thai Binh, Thai Nguyen, Thanh Hoa, Tuyen Quang, Vinh Phuc, Yen Bai, Quang Ninh have studied in classrooms.

Besides, nine localities including Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Dak Lak, Lang Son, Lam Dong, Ninh Thuan, Quang Nam, Son La, Thua Thien - Hue and Khanh Hoa conducted blended learning, a combination of learning at a distance and the traditional on-campus learning. The remaining 31 provinces and cities have organized online and television teaching.

The Prime Minister has just asked the Ministry of Education and Training to direct returning to school normally in safe places, especially in remote places, mountainous areas and islands.

In yesterday's talk with a reporter of SGGP Newspaper, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that students of Thanh An Primary School and Thanh An Secondary-High School in Thanh An Commune in the outlying district Can Gio did not return to school in person on October 11.

Previously, in its proposal to the city People's Committee, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City said that 242 students of these two schools will learn in classrooms from October 11 after having fully prepared safety and prevention measures against Covid-19.

Specifically, 60 teachers and 242 pupils and students in grades 1, 2, 6, 9 and 12 were tested for Covid-19 and teachers and students were tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 before returning to face-to-face learning.

In addition, the two schools had conducted fumigation of surfaces and objects including tables and chairs, teaching utensils that are touched often. Students’ seats were re-placed to ensure distance regulations.

Moreover, the schools repaired toilets and bought additional medical equipment for the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic to welcome students back to school.

Nguyen Van Hieu informed that tomorrow the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will meet to discuss the reopening plan for these two schools.

The leader of the Department of Education and Training said that more than 1,500 educational institutions in the city have been used for the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Up to now, only 150 schools were given back for cleaning and renovation work for on-campus teaching. It is expected that in mid-November 2021, the handover of educational facilities to the new school will be completed.

According to the plan, students in all grades in Ho Chi Minh City will return to school provided that they meet the requirements for disease prevention in January 2022.





By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan