Medicine students of a university in their practical learning

Nguyen Quoc Anh, Vice Principal of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, said that at present, the university has registered to prepare 30,000 doses of vaccines for lecturers and students with the Department of Health. Students who have to learn practical subjects will be given priority over others because they will do on-campus learning of practical subjects.

According to Dr. Phan Hong Hai, Principal of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, the school has planned for classrooms of practical subjects when the epidemic is well controlled. For students preparing to graduate, the school will arrange classes for practical subjects to keep up with the graduation schedule.

However, these students must receive two doses of the vaccine after 14 days and have negative test certificates. The school will divide students in groups each with no more than 10 students for classes of practical subjects.

Meanwhile, vocational schools will lecture virtual theoretical lessons while students will be also divided into small groups for classrooms of practical subjects and internships. The school supports and guides students who must do graduation projects online as well as connects with businesses in recruiting them after graduation.





By Hung Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan