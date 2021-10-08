Students in HCMC expected to return to schools in January 2022





According to a report by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, as of October 7, 99.8 percent of senior high school students have been taking online learning while 97.9 percent of junior high school students and 97.73 percent of primary students have been taking distance education respectively.

Director Hieu said that more than 1,500 educational institutions in the southern metropolis are currently being used for Covid-19 quarantine or treatment facilities. Up to now, only 150 schools have been repaired and for on-campus courses. It is expected that all schools will be handed over in mid-November 2021.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training yesterday said that 112 students of first and second graders of Thanh An Primary School in Thanh An commune in outlying district Can Gio will return to school for on-site learning from October 11.

The Department of Education and Training in districts and Thu Duc City had directed schools to review students’ participation in online learning to discover those who lack learning equipment and students whose father or mother died from the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak so that administrators encourage and present learning materials and equipment such as desktop computers, tablets and smartphones to students. In addition, many students were given welfare packages and scholarships helping them feel more secure in their studies.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong