Students having negative antigen test results to return to school

Students of the Vo Truong Toan Secondary School go to school on March 1 (Photo: SGGP)

Under the document, local healthcare stations or medical units at schools have to ask suspected cases of students and teachers to do a rapid antigen test instead of all students and teachers of a class according to the rules launched on February 22.

Parents can take their children to healthcare stations for Covid-19 testing and send text messages of the result on popular applications such as Viber, Zalo, Messenger, and email to teachers.

Students who are suspected Covid-19 cases (F1) with underlying medical conditions and had contact with F0 must self-monitor at home for ten days.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc asked the Department of Training and Education not to require parents to implement unnecessary tests, including weekly tests and RT-PCR tests.

The education sector has to coordinate with the Department of Health, the People’s Committees of districts anf Thu Duc City to inspect and supervise the regulations of control and prevention of disease at schools.







By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh