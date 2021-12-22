Seven Vietnamese universities reach international- standard quality

International University under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City is one out of seven universities meeting international standards



On the list, there were 164 universities and ten pedagogical colleges meeting the national standard on educational quality and seven universities recognized international standards, including the University of Technology and International University under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, the University of Technology under the Da Nang University, the University of Technology of Hanoi, University of Construction and the University of Science under Vietnam National University - Hanoi, and Ton Duc Thang University.

Accordingly, 181 out of 235 educational facilities of university and college levels meet the criteria of educational quality.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong