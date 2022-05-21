Separate classrooms designated for candidates suspected, confirmed with Covid-19

Students take part in the 10th grade entrance exam for the 2022- 2022 academic year.

Students who are confirmed cases of Covid-19 and want to participate in the exam have to display an application for the examination with the signature of parents or guardians.



Candidates, teachers and other staff who will invigilate the examination have to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention regulations.

The municipal Department of Education and Training asked its units in Thu Duc City and 21 districts across the city to take responsibility for coordinating with the Steering Committees for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to implement medical works and measures against the virus during the exam.

Exam locations have to be cleaned and disinfected before and after the exam, prepare a temporary isolation area and at least three rooms for students suspected of having Covid-19 and infected with the virus. A classroom has 24 students with one student per table and must stop the use of air conditioning systems to reduce the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the exam sites must require candidates and their parents to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures, such as wearing masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh