Secondary students listen to talks about child abuse

A sign calls for actions against child abuse

At the meeting, police officers talked about the Law on Children, the story of vigilance, identification, and prevention of abuse; the interest of schools and families in the prevention of child abuse. Binh Chanh District Police also provided phone number 02837.606.918 for people to report cases related to child abuse.

Regarding the propaganda of child abuse prevention, over the past time, local administrators and police officers have aimed to raise awareness of parents, caregivers, and people in the residential community.

The Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training has also developed a program to prevent child abuse in the educational environment.

In particular, the education sector has focused on students with special circumstances, students in boarding and boarding schools, and groups of children at risk of abuse. Teachers have been trained in problem-solving skills and they will guide students to use the internet safely and effectively, and integrate this content in informatics education programs.

Ho Chi Minh City also provides many organizations with telephone numbers to receive reports of child rights violations, such as the National Center for Child Protection (111), the Ho Chi Minh City Police Rapid Response Force (113), the Center for Education and Social Work and the National Center for Child Protection. Ho Chi Minh City Youth Vocational Education and Training Association (1900545559), Ho Chi Minh City Children's Rights Protection Association (18009069).

By Khanh Chau – Translated by Anh Quan