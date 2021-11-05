Schools try to help final-year students

Final-year students at practical course

According to the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, approximately 1,000 final-year students are considered for graduation but it was delayed because they couldn’t sit for the English and basic informatics exam due to the impact of Covid-19.

The school has sent an official letter to the Quality Management Department under the Ministry of Education and Training proposing an online test but the Ministry has not approved it yet.

Meanwhile, Vice Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry Thai Doan Thanh said that about 30-40 percent of students in the school have not taken the exit exams of English and basic Informatics. The school has also granted temporary graduation certificates for students to find jobs because a student can get a school degree, they must have the two certificates of English and basic informatics.

According to Associate Professor Mai Van Trinh, Director of the Quality Control Department, in the current context, schools must flexibly organize online exams for English and basic Informatics for students’ graduation.

Currently, students can take international foreign language exams on the internet. The problem is that the exam schools must ensure objectivity, honesty and quality assurance in the process of organizing and evaluating exams.

Meanwhile, many schools also have thousands of final-year students who have to graduate several months late due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to Professor Nguyen Minh Ha, Principal of the Open University in Ho Chi Minh City, because the school has good technical infrastructure and had provided online training in the English language, it organized an online exam for final-year students.

However, at present, many students in engineering and technology majors have to take practical courses, forcing the school to extend the graduation time.

Associate Professor Nguyen Thu Thuy, Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said that about 150 higher education institutions have been switching from face-to-face to online teaching to prevent the epidemic.

In some localities, based on the development of the Covid-19 epidemic, higher education institutions have organized learning and teaching on the internet or blended learning - Combining Face-to-Face and online education as per the present regulations on the application of information technology in the management and organization of online training.

Schools must be flexible in choosing the best plan for testing to ensure students’ interests. The online exam must be held transparently and honestly, emphasized Associate Professor Nguyen Thu Thuy.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan