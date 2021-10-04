Schools make efforts to bring students back to schools

A lecturer is instructing students in virtual welding machines



Especially, schools have been focusing on helping final-year students preparing for graduation including internship, and graduation projects so that students can graduate quickly to find a job.

Dr. Nguyen Quoc Anh, Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, said that the school registered for 30,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for lecturers and students with the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, the school is also considering social distancing if students come back to school; therefore, the school managers decide to online teaching and face-to-face instruction to ensure social distancing. The school will conduct face-to-face instruction for subjects that require practice.

According to Dr. Phan Hong Hai, Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, although Ho Chi Minh City has eased the social distancing, and entered the "new normal" state, teachers and students should maintain awareness and vigilance of the Covid-19 prevention. Therefore, the school still decided to conduct online learning for freshmen, sophomore, third-year students, and final-year students. Online learning will focus on learning theory while students will come to campus for practical learning when the epidemic situation is completely controlled.

Dr. Thai Doan Thanh, Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry, announced based on Directive 18 of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the school has developed different road maps for students to return to the school. Accordingly, administrators of several service departments had to come to the school campus in October 2021 for solving administrative problems for the preparation of face-to-face learning. The school continues to conduct online teaching and learning

Meanwhile, vocational schools have hardly switched to online teaching and learning because practical learning accounts for 70 percent of the course credits. However, many schools still do their best to support students.

Dr. Le Dinh Kha, Rector of Cao Thang Technical College, said lecturers have delivered online instruction of theoretical subjects for all students. However, the school has been facing the three most difficult problems including practical learning, internships at enterprises and graduation projects for final year students. Students must gather in the campus for the practical part and the internship at the enterprise. The school decided to divide students who have been getting two vaccine jabs into small groups. Students who ought to complete graduation projects will receive instructions on the internet to help them complete the project. Moreover, the school keeps in contact with enterprises in the recruitment of graduates.

Nguyen Dang Ly, Rector of Ho Chi Minh City International College, shared in the current situation, the school has developed a long-term plan for online teaching until 2022. Along with teaching theoretical modules, the school has also taught free skills courses such as job application skills, negotiation skills, social relations for all students of the school, including graduates.

Students of nursing and pharmacy faculties must come to the school campus for face-to-face learning while their peers in construction and cooking faculties will receive online instruction for the theory and a part of practice through practical instruction clips for students to grasp.

Many other colleges also invest heavily in online teaching, and simulated practice models to guide students to practice online. Ho Chi Minh City-based College of Technology No.2 has just bought a number of virtual welding machines for students to practice. Vien Dong College has just imported some new models of technology and health industry with QR codes attached. Lecturers will send a QR code for students to scan and experience the model right on their computers. For example, with the physiological anatomy of nursing, the models of the human body are digitized according to QR codes.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong