Schools in Hanoi shift to online classes as Covid cases rise

In response to the Hanoi Department of Education and Training’s proposal for adjustment of in-person teaching and learning plan, administrators decided some schools in Ba Vi District and fifth, sixth, ninth, tenth and 12th graders can go to schools for on-campus learning from November 8 while students in the remaining districts still study online because there has been a substantial increase in the number of cases.

The Hanoi People's Committee assigned the Department of Education and Training to guide districts' people’s committees in preparation for school facilities and equipment for distance education.

Moreover, the Department should coordinate with the Department of Health in implementing measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic in educational institutions.

Previously, the Hanoi People's Committee agreed with the proposal of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training to allow students at fifth, sixth, ninth, tenth and 12th grades in Hanoi to return to school from November 8 when Hanoi recorded only about 10 cases of Covid-19 a day.

However, in the past week, the Covid-19 epidemic in Hanoi city developed unpredictably in 20/30 districts and towns.

The number of cases increased continuously with about 100 cases a day. Worse, there were continuous chains of transmission related to large gatherings of people resulting in many new outbreaks in the community whereas students had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong