Schools help students choose right majors



Last week, more than 2,000 tenth-grade, eleventh grade and twelfth students of Bui Thi Xuan High School in HCMC’s District 1 participated in an experiential tour at 17 universities in the city to learn about training courses, learning environments as well as career opportunities after graduating from university. Nguyen Dinh Nha Doan, a student in class 10A11, said that this is her first time going to a university. She remembered that after the trip, she understood the facilities and libraries to the study habits of university students which are very different from those of high school. She announced that the tour helps her solidify her goal of getting into the university of her dream.

Teacher Nguyen Hung Khuong, Vice Principal of Bui Thi Xuan High School, informed that before participating in the field trip, students had listened to teachers’ consultations about majors at the school. After prolonged consideration, students decided to choose a favorite university to register for a study tour.

Activities to enhance the effectiveness of career guidance for students, help them learn more deeply about the fields of study; thereby, learners will identify their studying goals to strive for in accordance with their ability and family's financial conditions.

According to Associate Professor Tran Quoc Trung, Deputy Director of Campus 2 of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Foreign Trade University, the initial experiences in the university environment help students better define their learning path after 12 years of high school. In particular, the opportunity to meet and exchange with students who are studying these majors helps high school students better understand the requirements of the majors.

First-year student Duong Muon Trieu, who is studying the international joint training program at the Foreign Trade University’s campus 2, said that high schoolers’ trip to universities to find out the information about training courses is necessary to help them choose the right majors because students whose majors don't reflect their interests are less likely to graduate on time and more likely to drop out. Moreover, they were simultaneously supported by elderly students by answering questions about their majors and difficulties in the process of pursuing their career goals, and advice on scholarship opportunities, as well as study abroad.

In addition, according to Mr. Tran Quoc Thang, homeroom teacher of class 11A9 in Bui Thi Xuan High School, a lot of information about universities and training professions is currently available on the internet. However, when posing questions to university lecturers, high school students will have a better understanding of the academic requirements at universities.

Many high schools also promote exchange activities with secondary schools in the vicinity to create opportunities for ninth-grade students to visit and learn about the learning environment at high schools. Ms. Hoang Thi Hao, Principal of Dao Son Tay High School in Thu Duc City, said that every year students are taken to junior high schools in Thu Duc City to exchange and share learning experiences as well as musical performances. In addition, parents and students of secondary schools are given the opportunity to visit Dao Son Tay High School to visit and learn about the learning environment as well as activities of weekly Saturday morning clubs around the middle of the second semester of the school year.

Similarly, students in grade 9 at Minh Duc Secondary School in District 1 have had the opportunity to visit and learn about the learning environment of Luong The Vinh High School in District 1, Nguyen Huu Tho High School in District 4 for many years. Junior high school students can directly visit the facilities of senior high schools, including classrooms, function rooms, and cafeterias in addition to the activities of clubs as well as other extracurricular activities. Thereby, students have more information to register for tenth-grade enrollment in accordance with their abilities and interests.

For smaller grades, in the school year 2022-2023, many primary schools in Ho Chi Minh City said they would resume organizing the ‘Introducing my primary school’ festival for parents and 5-year-old children to learn about primary schools. This activity was in fact organized by schools many years ago, but it has been interrupted for two years due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan