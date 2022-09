Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

All schools, especially kindergartens, and primary-secondary-high schools, have to build infection prevention and control plans.



Additionally, educational units must comply with V2K protocol meaning vaccination, mask (khau trang) and hand washing (khu khuan) in the Covid-19 fight and continue to offer Covid-19 vaccine doses for teaching staff and students

Schools need to shape parents' beliefs by informing them about the benefits and safety of vaccines.





By Minh Quan – Translated by Kim Khanh