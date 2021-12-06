Schools develop policies to support students

Dr. Phan Hong Hai, Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry gives money to students

Dr. Phan Hong Hai, Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, said that the university spends about VND60 billion to support scholarships and tuition fee exemptions and reductions for students. The first semester has not ended, but the school has spent up to VND22 billion (US$ 961,412) to support students who lost parents because of the Covid-19 epidemic; and students with difficult economic conditions due to the impact of the epidemic.

According to Dr. Phan Hong Hai, the school has seen a drastic increase in difficult students applying for tuition waivers and reductions. The school was considering support for all students who have applied for a 10 percent-20 percent of tuition waiver. Along with that, the school has called on organizations, individuals, businesses and benefactors to further support students…

Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry Thai Doan Thanh also said that the school spent more than VND40.6 billion to support scholarships and tuition fees for students in the academic year 2021-2022. Many of the university students, especially new students, who are at risk of dropping out of school because of difficulties, have been directly supported by the school to reduce their tuition fees by five percent for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

Many other universities and colleges in Ho Chi Minh City also spend tens of billions of dong to support students, most of which are tuition fee exemptions and reductions of 5 percent - 10 percent. Students from hardship families or orphans because of the Covid- 19 epidemic will receive a full scholarship for four years.

Associate Professor Nguyen Dinh Tu, Director of the National University Development Fund in Ho Chi Minh City, said that in the academic year 2021-2022, students studying in school members of Ho Chi Minh City National University will receive a preferential study loan at zero interest rate but the maximum loan is VND10 million a semester.

This program aims to provide timely support to students from destitute families to cover part of the expense while studying and to help that students not to drop out of school due to the inability to pay tuition fees. Moreover, the fund also awarded 300 scholarships with VND5 million each to disadvantaged students.

Under the direction of the Board of Directors of Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, all school members of the Vietnam National University ought to recheck and make a list of students facing difficulties due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic to support scholarships and exemptions. tuition reduction, loan support. Currently, about 6,000 students are eligible for assistance provided by the Vietnam National University.

In order to promptly support and help students, the Ministry of Education and Training assigned the Department of Political Education and Student Affairs to organize the program "Accompanying students in the Covid-19 season" on the fan page https://www.facebook.com/cthssvvn to conduct psychological counseling activities, training study skills for children.

The Department of Political Education and Student Affairs will coordinate with other units to seek support from philanthropists and enterprises to help students who are facing difficulties due to the epidemic.

Universities, academies, universities, and colleges must take the initiative in making statistics and building a database of students who volunteer to participate in epidemic prevention and control, students who are staying at school dormitories or are renting outside to provide timely assistance to them.

Dr. Le Thi Thanh Mai, Head of Student Affairs Department of Vietnam National University, said that Vietnam National University has prepared and implemented many programs and scenarios to both ensure the quality of online training as well as provide mental health care.

In particular, the Youth Unions and the Student Union in member schools have been popularizing association activities, volunteering activities for the community, clubs, sharing share skills, learning experiences, research and training to support and connect students in each school...

According to Mr. Tran Nam, Head of Communication and Business Relations Department of University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the National University of Ho Chi Minh City, following the "Vaccine tinh than"( Vaccine for Spirit) program launched in September, the university has recently continued to sign a cooperation agreement to implement a plan to support and take care of mental health for students affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The program is implemented by Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union. The program has the participation of a team of psychologists with deep expertise and experience, 100 volunteers who are students of the school's social work, psychology, and education majors.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan