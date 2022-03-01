Schools ask measures helping students recovered from Covid-19 return to classes

Students of the Vo Truong Toan Secondary School go to school on March 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the working session to announce the survey, Principal of the Vo Truong Toan Secondary School Nguyen Thi My Hanh said that around 70 percent of students returned to classes. The school has currently two cases of retaining academic results for one year, 20 students infected with the virus completing a quarantine period, 80 cases being treated for Covid-19 and five online classes.



The school’s most difficult task is how to ensure the health and safety of students with the support and sympathy of parents. Most students are eager to return to school after months of online learning while their parents have some concerns because the pandemic isn't over yet. If a class has one or two detected cases of Covid-19, they suggest the school to move from face-to-face class to an online learning environment, Ms. Hanh said.



Deputy Principal of the Vo Truong Toan Secondary School Vuu Buu Nam suggested that the sectors of health and education should issue regulations on granting negative Covid-19 test certification to students recovered from Covid-19 to help them back to classes soon. At present, parents have spent several days to get negative Covid-19 test certification given by the local healthcare units.

Head of the Board of Culture and Society under the HCMC People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh visit a class in the Vo Truong Toan Secondary School on March 1.

The school’s leaders suggested that the functional departments should allow parents to take Covid-19 self-testing at home, and provide the date and time when students are tested to teachers. The proposal aims to help reduce the overload for negative Covid-19 test certification at the local healthcare units and allow students to return to school soon.

Besides, students who are suspected Covid-19 cases (F1) and not fully vaccinated will be allowed to return to schools after completing a seven-day quarantine period at home, self-monitoring at home for seven days and having negative antigen test results with parents’ commitment.



The Board of Culture and Society under the HCMC People’s Council will arrange exchanges with the sectors of health, education and training to look for flexible measures to solve these problems, said head of the department Cao Thanh Binh.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh