Schools have to be equipped with infrared thermometers, liquid handwash, QR code scanners, and arranged a temporary isolation room and a separate area for students infected with Covid-19 and those have a contact with F0 cases (Covid-19 patients) along with separate entrance and exit gates to ensure one-way move.

Students of the Saigon Practice High School in District 5 wash their hands before entering the class.

Students of the Luong The Vinh Secondary and High School in District 1 make medical declaration by QR Code.

Every class of the Luong The Vinh Secondary and High School has the maximum number of 24 students.

After student enter classes, sanitation workers of the Marie Curie High School in District 3 clean high touch surfaces, such as door handles, stair banisters to prevent the spread of the virus.

A temporary isolation room for students infected with Covid-19 in the Marie Curie High School

Students received their presents of the 2020-2021 academic year.