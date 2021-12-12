  1. Education

School well prepared in order to reopen classes safely

Nearly 500 secondary and high schools in HCMC have simultaneously implemented practices of Covid-19 prevention and control measures to prepare for the school reopening on December 13.
Schools have to be equipped with infrared thermometers, liquid handwash, QR code scanners, and arranged a temporary isolation room and a separate area for students infected with Covid-19 and those have a contact with F0 cases (Covid-19 patients) along with separate entrance and exit gates to ensure one-way move.
On December 1, the People’s Committee of HCMC launched a plan for in-person learning for students in grades 9 and 12 at educational facilities throughout the city starting on December 13.
School well prepare in order to reopen classes safely ảnh 1 Students of the Saigon Practice High School in District 5 wash their hands before entering the class.
School well prepare in order to reopen classes safely ảnh 2 Students of the Luong The Vinh Secondary and High School in District 1 make medical declaration by QR Code.
School well prepare in order to reopen classes safely ảnh 3 Every class of the Luong The Vinh Secondary and High School has the maximum number of 24 students.
School well prepare in order to reopen classes safely ảnh 4 After student enter classes, sanitation workers of the Marie Curie High School in District 3 clean high touch surfaces, such as door handles, stair banisters to prevent the spread of the virus.
School well prepare in order to reopen classes safely ảnh 5 A temporary isolation room for students infected with Covid-19 in the Marie Curie High School 
School well prepare in order to reopen classes safely ảnh 6 Students received their presents of the 2020-2021 academic year.
School well prepare in order to reopen classes safely ảnh 7 Students take two exit gates to go home after school.







By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

