School culture helps improve education quality, human resources:NA Vice Chairman

Therefore, improving the school culture is an urgent and important task, especially in the context that the Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting all aspects of the social life, including the education and training field, Man stressed.

Over the past time, the education sector has had many solutions to build school culture, creating a healthy pedagogical environment. However, he pointed out several shortcomings, including the dishonesty in teaching and learning and in testing and evaluation, unstandardised behaviours of a few number of students and teachers, as well as school violence and child abuse in some educational institutions, thus affecting the quality of teaching and learning.

The NA Vice Chairman showed his hope that the conference would propose practical solutions and policies to create a change in both awareness and action, towards a positive school culture environment.

The Vietnam Education Conference was jointly held by the NA Committee for Culture and Education, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Delegates touched on school culture from State management agencies’ viewpoints; Vietnamese and foreign experts’ opinions on the issue; and challenges, policy recommendations and solutions. They also scrutinised school culture and its relations with internal and external factors, and in the context of digital transformation and integration.

Since 2017, the annual conference has offered a forum for NA deputies, domestic and foreign experts, and educators to share experience and discuss education-training issues and put forward solutions, mechanisms and policies for effective implementation.