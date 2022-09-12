illustrative photo



According to the report of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, as of September 9, approximately 99.5 percent of students in the city bought enough textbooks, and about 7,000 students accounting for 0.5 percent in grades studying the General Education Program 2018 with new textbooks lack textbooks.

Statistically, primary schoolers have enough textbooks while junior secondary schooler lacks 2,050 sets of textbooks and senior high schoolers lacks 2,232 textbooks. Students in continuous learning education centers lack 2,771 sets.

According to the explanation of relevant agencies, students couldn’t buy their textbooks and the Book and School Equipment Company have not provided enough books according to the orders of educational institutions. Additionally, many students moving from other locations to the southern largest city have not bought textbooks.

Therefore, an educational institution should provide textbook files for students to promptly participate in teaching activities; at the same time, textbook distributing units were urged to supply more textbooks as soon as possible.

Prior, parents moaned to have difficulty buying textbooks for their children before the new school year. Therefore, at the training session to implement the 2018 General Education Program for grades 7 and 10 on August 2, Mr. Duy Tan, Head of Secondary Education Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training asked schools to coordinate with publishers to provide enough textbooks for students.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan