Quang Ninh’s student becomes winner of 21st Road to Olympia Peak contest

Nguyen Hoang Khanh, a student of the Bach Dang High School of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is the winner of the 21st Road to Olympia Peak.

Khanh had an excellent performance and triumphed over competitors with a highest point of 315.



The second position went to Nguyen Thien Hai of Hanoi University of Science High School For Gifted Students.

Nguyen Viet Thai of the High School for Gifted Students of VNU University of Languages and International Studies and Nguyen Duy Anh of the Phan Boi Chau High School of Nghe An Province got the third places.

Khanh received a US$40,000 university scholarship. Cash prizes of VND100 million (US$4,400) and VND50 million (US$2,200) are offered to the second and third places.

“The Road to Olympia Peak” began in 1999 as the country’s biggest knowledge contest on TV for high-school students.

The competition includes four parts, “Warm-up”, “Overcoming obstacles”, “Speed-up” and “Finishing”. Participants have chances to win valuable prizes in weekly, monthly and quarterly rounds.

Nguyen Hoang Khanh scores 80 points in the "Warm-up" round. Contestants finish the "Speed-up" round.



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh