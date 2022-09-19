Quang Binh spends over VND12 bln on building schools for mountainous district

The foundation of Yen Hoa Primary School has been finishing. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Yen Hoa Primary School in Yen Hoa Commune is invested more than VND7.1 billion to build a three-story building with nine classrooms for 314 students. Bai Dinh Primary School in Dan Hoa Commune is funded more than VND5 billion to build a two-story building with six classrooms for 100 students.



These are two extremely poor communes. Classrooms, which were built more than 30 years ago and have now seriously degraded, are prioritized for new construction to serve the children of the Nguon and Khua people with more spacious and well-appointed study places.



Mr. Doan Phuc Hanh, Director of Minh Hoa District Land Fund Development and Construction Investment Project Management Board, said that Yen Hoa Primary School would be put into use on May 20, 2023, and Bai Dinh Primary School would be completed on April 14, 2023.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha