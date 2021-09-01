Publishers speeding up delivery of textbook for new school year

With the new school year set to start today, middle and high schools in Ho Chi Minh City today are fully prepared to welcome students. During the first week of the school year, students will receive the guidance on online learning. From September 6, teachers will teach new lessons.



The regulations on freight have been expanded gradually; therefore, many parents have not received textbooks for their children. While waiting for the paper textbooks, parents can ask schools for study materials, instructions on how to access and download the electronic textbooks to computers.

In addition, parents can actively access the website of Vietnam Education Publishing House https://hanhtrangso.nxbgd.vn or book publishers of Vietnam Education Publishing House phuongnamretail.vn, xuatbangiadinh.vn, stb.com.vn to download electronic textbooks.

According to the Vietnam Education Publishing House’s statistics, it has released more than 6 million copies of textbooks for grades 2 and 6 which started implementing the General Education Program 2018 from the school year 2021-2022 by mid-August 2021, reaching about 60 percent of the set plan.

Besides, the Department of Education and Training is currently coordinating with Ho Chi Minh City Television Station to launch virtual teaching via television, which is expected to broadcast at fixed time frames from the beginning of September 2021.

Primary students will start the new school year on September 8.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan