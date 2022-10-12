Public universities grant scholarships to students from disadvantaged families

Students are granted scholarships (Photo: SGGP) In the academic year 2022-2023, many universities simultaneously increased tuition fees according to Decree 81/2021 of the Government. Along with that, many public universities which have become autonomous institutions also doubled or even tripled their tuition fees compared to 2021-2022. To support new students, many schools make efforts to launch support policies, especially for students with difficult circumstances.



Among nearly 6,000 new students admitted to the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, student Nguyen Thi Cam Tien’s parents are blind and they make a living by selling lottery tickets. Therefore, Dr. Nguyen Trung Nhan, Head of the University of Industry’s office said that the school has decided to award a full scholarship (equivalent to the tuition fee for four years) to student Cam Tien.

Plus, the school has been seeking an additional scholarship for the female student to help her during her four-year schooling. In addition to such special students, the university also presents scholarships to students from underprivileged families who study well to make sure that no students quit their education because of financial burden.

Another fatherless student living with his aunt after his mother died since childhood, Phan Nguyen Nguyen Truong from the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre overcame adversity to study well. This year, he was admitted to Accounting - Auditing at the University of Finance and Marketing in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Nguyen Thi Kim Phung, Deputy Director of the Center for Admissions and Corporate Relations of the school, Truong and his aunt are currently living in Thu Duc City to study at the school's premises. When learning about her situation, the school decided to waive tuition fees for four years for him.

Besides, an anonymous sponsor agreed to pay for monthly accommodation for his aunt and him. In addition, he was given a computer worth VND13 million for learning.

Meanwhile, student Le Trinh Hoang Truc was accepted to Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Agriculture and Forestry’s Veterinary Medicine. She and her mother live on income from her mother's small business. Worse, she has a birth defect, so she can't work part-time to help her mother.

After consideration of the student’s family situation, the Board of Directors of the Student Service Center of the school decided to waive her dormitory fee. Along with that, the school presented her with a 3-wheel wheelchair and found a scholarship to help student Hoang Truc overcome difficulties and confidently pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

Van Hien University followed suit to award scholarships for the whole course and donated computers to two ethnic minority students who were admitted to the Oriental Studies major. They are both from poor families and have had to work part-time since high school.

In particular, orphan student Nguyen Thi Kim Thu in Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio outlying district who has a serious illness but still tries hard and is accepted into the tourism industry is exempt from the tuition fee. Kim Thu lost her parents at the age of 2, currently living with her grandparents who are over 70 years old.

Associate Professor Tran Le Quan, Head of the University of Natural Sciences (National University of Ho Chi Minh City) said that the school will allocate VND2 billion for granting scholarships to students majoring in Physics, Oceanography, Nuclear Engineering, Geology, Geoengineering, Environmental Science, Environmental Engineering Technology this academic year. These scholarships will be maintained throughout the course if students have good academic achievements.

From May 19, 2022, the maximum loan amount for students will increase from VND2.5 million a month to VND4 million a month, according to Decision No. 5/2022 of the Prime Minister amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decision No. 157/2007 on credit for students. Thus, compared to the old rate applied on December 1, 2019, the maximum loan amount for students increased by VND1.5 million a month.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan