The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training yesterday held a conference on building a nurturing, caring and educational environment for independent preschool educational institutions in the area with industrial parks and export processing zones.

In the coming time, the sub-departments of Education and Training should also have a timely reward to encourage class group owners and teachers in their work.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Tuyet, an expert from the Early Childhood Education Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, said that Ho Chi Minh City currently has 16 industrial zones and export processing zones. According to the city Department of Education and Training, private family-based childcare groups near industrial parks and export processing zones meet workers’ needs of sending children to schools.

However, at present, many private family-based childcare groups have a small area, which cannot guarantee the organization of child-rearing, care and education activities. Therefore, in the third quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training organized 6 training courses to improve the professional capacity of managers and teachers at private preschool education institutions in districts and Thu Duc city.

In addition, according to Ms. Luong Thi Hong Diep, Head of the Early Childhood Education Department under the HCMC Department of Education and Training, non-public preschools need to make use of the space inside to teach emotional and social skills to children.

Deputy Head of the Education and Training Department in District 12 Nguyen Kim Phuong said that due to the prolonged Covid-19 epidemic, children were not able to go to school regularly, so they could not participate in activities to develop emotional and social skills under the preschool education program.

Currently, preschool children have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 so to ensure their safety, parents limit their children's contact with people around them, leading to their social interaction being severely affected psychologically.

In order to create an educational environment for children to develop emotional and social skills, the Department of Education and Training in District 12 has directed preschools to convert areas in schools’ premises into spaces for children’s outside activities.

Similarly, Mr. Ha Thanh Hai, Deputy Head of the Department of Education and Training in District 7 informed that the local administration has directed public schools to give support to private schools, daycare centers, and family-based childcare groups in each ward in professional development to overcome the limitation of narrow facilities at non-public educational institutions.

In particular, as per the direction, children in private schools, daycare centers and family-based childcare groups are eligible to enjoy public schools’ facilities.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan