Project to support teaching and learning at primary schools announced

At the ceremony to announce the project (Photo: SGGP)

The project was set up to support teachers and students in primary schools to obtain documents related to the curriculum and subjects.

According to Vice Chairman of Vietnam Publishing Association - Director of Ho Chi Minh City Book Sugar Company Le Hoang, the project has been implemented for one year.

This list is based on the basis, information and guidance from agencies such as Law on Libraries, the General Education Program and the charter of the secondary school promulgated by the Ministry of Education and Training, regulations on organizing and organizing library activities in junior and senior high schools according to Official Letter 5750.

After one year of implementation (from October 2020 to October 2021), the project was completed thanks to professional and selective comments of 51 teachers at high schools after they spent more than 1,000 hours reading more than 4,000 titles of more than 30 publishers.

The project’s catalog includes 691 titles including Ethics, Science/Society, History and Geography, experiential activities, extended reading in Mathematics, Extended reading in Vietnamese, understanding local history. This list is arranged by specific topics of each subject, of each grade, published by reputable publishers.

They are books on scientific discovery, history-geography, mathematics, literature, stories about morality, personality, lifestyle, communication skills, behavior related to each lesson, each subject with lots of pictures, drawings, and evocative knowledge, suitable for students at various ages.

For many years, libraries at schools across the country have bought many books from publishing houses.

As one of the members participating in the reading and evaluation, teacher Le Thi Kim Lan, Vice Principal of Chinh Nghia High School in District 5 said that each topic in the list is very clear and interesting, helping teachers have official information resources which are closely aligned with the new high school curriculum. In addition, the directory also helps administrators at high schools to anticipate expenditure for libraries.



A student reads books in the city's Book Street (Photo: SGGP) According to Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Minh from Hanoi University of Education, the project is a bridge between the publishing industry and education. For a long time, teachers and educators are somewhat confused in choosing between millions of copies of books available on the market.

Meanwhile, the publishing industry has produced a lot of books but does not fully exploit the life cycle of really valuable books.

However, in the list of books, there are more books on skill and knowledge than literature books. Meanwhile, literary books can help children develop a lot not only in their soul but also in language skills. Should publishing houses add more literature books, Ms. Vo Thien Huong suggested.

