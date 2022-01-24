Programs to support students during Tet holiday





Director of Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center Le Xuan Dung said that many jobs are recruited such as cashiers, warehouse workers, gift wrapping, food processing at supermarkets with an average income average from VND25,000-VND120,000 an hour or VND240,000-VND600,000 a day for 8-10 hours. The center will introduce 3,000 jobs from now until January 23.

The Spring Bus program will support students who will stay in the southern metropolis during the Tet holidays (the Lunar New Year) because they have no money to return to their hometown for the Tet celebration.

Moreover, the center will give 1,000-1,500 free bus tickets to help students return to schools after the Lunar New Year. Students should register online at the website www.sac.vn or Facebook fanpage: www.facebook.com/hotrohssv.

The Spring from a Million Hearts program will support difficult students to celebrate Tet away from home and students in Ho Chi Minh City affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Center planned to hold a meeting for students on January 23 at the Youth Cultural House at 4 Pham Ngoc Thach in District 1. Furthermore, the center will support 10 students in Ho Chi Minh City who were orphaned by the Covid-19 epidemic. The program will support VND5 million-VND30 million a student and give 1,000 Tet gifts worth VND 700,000 each to students in need.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Anh Quan