Prof. Ngo Bao Chau returns to city for conversation with students

The talk opened up and answered many concerns of students of the faculty of mathematics and computer science as well as gave them useful advice in deep learning mathematics and other subjects.



The development of current technology made finding information easier than before. People can find some useful information among thousands of recommendations to support their learning and research, the professor said.

Professor Ngo Bao Chau speaks at the event.

In order to pursue passion for scientific research, people must have a passion, accept and overcome challenges, he added.

Professor Ngo Bao Chau said that he was stressed and wanted to give up the project of fundamental lemma in the third year. People who conduct in-depth projects in the country still see many difficulties. However they should not stop trying if they want to be successful.

Ngo Bao Chau, who holds both Vietnamese and French passports, was awarded the 2010 Fields Medal with three others for proving once and for all the Robert Langlands’ Fundamental Lemma at the 26th International Congress of Mathematicians in India last August.

A student is asking a question. Assoc. Prof. Vu Hai Quan, Director of the Vietnam National University - HCMC (L) offers flowers to Professor Ngo Bao Chau.





By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh