Products from startup competition exported to the US

Deputy General Director of the General Department of Vocational Education (TVET) Do Nang Khanh today announced the news at the launch of the contest ‘Startup Kite 2022 for students and vocational education students’ by the General Department of Vocational Education under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the third time the contest has been launched, promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and self-employment among students and students of vocational education institutions.

Mr. Khanh said that after two years, the organizer of the Startup Kite contest has received 2,818 projects and 73 of them have been selected. The contest has been promoting the enterprising spirit of students in vocational schools, innovation, and linking businesses with educational institutions to bring more opportunities for students.

Through the contest, inventors of many models that are in the incubation stage of research received consultation and support to be able to realize their ideas. For example, the product ‘Automated body temperature meter and hand sanitizer’ by a group of students from the Ly Tu Trong College’s Faculty of Electrical and Electronics Engineering won the first prize in 2020 and was put into the right testing when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out around the world.

The device can measure body temperature within one second at a distance of 30-50cm; therefore, many organizations showed their interest toward the product and placed order for the product. Moreover, 100 products were sold to customers in the US.

Meanwhile, the product ‘Mr. Minh's stick’ of a group of students from Vietnam - Germany College in the Central Province of Nghe An which won the first prize in 2021 is appreciated for its creativity and high applicability. This product has an obstacle sensing function with a distance of 0.5-2m. It is designed with a GPS navigation system that can manage the user's location remotely, the body of the club has bright led lights, and the foot is designed to suit the elderly and people with disabilities.

“This is also an important motivation to push vocational education institutions to continuously improve quality, take measures and solutions, and create a favorable environment to arouse the spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity among students. At the same time, it is also an important solution for businesses to connect with TVET institutions; thereby, contributing to promoting the incubation of creative startups right in schools, said Mr. Do Nang Khanh.

In order for the startup movement to move to a higher stage in terms of both quality and quantity, the Deputy Director General of the General Department of Vocational Education and Training suggested that vocational institutions consider start-up support for students as a key task of the school and the system of vocational schools and promote the startup ecosystem in vocational schools.

Startup Kite 2022 will go through three rounds including a preliminary round, semi-finals scheduled to take place in September and October 2022, and the final round in November 2022.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Dan Thuy