Private school enrollment increases - good signal of training quality

Parents are counselled how to choose subjects for their children in the new school year



Increase in student enrolment in non-public schools is a positive signal, showing the trust of parents and students in the training quality of the non-public schools.

Recently, the Admissions Committee of Thanh Nhan High School in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Phu District announced the completion of enrollment in the tenth grade. In the 2022-2023 school year, the school opened additional four classes of tenth grade compared to previous years to meet increasing demand.

After the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training announced the admission criteria for public high schools , the number of applications submitted was quite large, but the school only received a limited number because it had met the admission quota.

Similarly, Ngo Thoi Nhiem Middle School and High School in Thu Duc city and Go Vap District announced that they have received more student enrolments even exceeding their initial quota. As for the campus in Binh Tan district, because it is the first year of enrollment for tenth graders, it still admits some more students.

Many parents said that when applying for admission at non-public high schools this year, parents were told that schools just admitted enrolments of students with relatively good academic performance for four years at a secondary school and good conduct. Previously, students only needed to be recognized as graduating from secondary school to have the opportunity to apply for admission to non-public schools. But it has been stricter this year.

According to the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City's statistics, more than 20,000 ninth graders failed to secure a seat in government schools after the entrance exam in the 2022-2023 school year .

However, the door doesn't close for these students because they can choose to study at continuing education centers, intermediate schools, and vocational colleges with a total enrollment of nearly 50,000 students in addition to non-public schools.

A representative of the Secondary Education Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training said that secondary schools have lately promoted counseling students to help them realize their abilities.





By Minh Quan – Translated by Anh Quan