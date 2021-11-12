Priority given to digital transformation in education-training: Minister

Education Minister Nguyen Kim Son at the 15th National Assembly’s second sitting

He added that the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will stand side by side with the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) in the revolutionary digital transformation process.

Hung reported that in the past two months, Internet connection facilitating online learning was set up at 1,000 locations, while the installation at remaining places is due to be completed by January 2022.

As about eight million households to date have yet to gain access to fiber-optic cable Internet service, the MIC is asking providers to ensure fiber-optic Internet connection for all households in Vietnam before 2025.

A program launched by the Prime Minister has handed over more than 100,000 computers to help students learn online. It will also accelerate the installation of Internet connection in remaining locations with a budget of some VND3 trillion (US$131.54 million), together with reducing online learning tuition fees totalling VND500 billion for some student groups until the end of this year.

Hung said that Vietnam has developed six online learning platforms, which are being used by about 10 million students.

The two ministries are compiling assessment criteria and information safety standards for the online learning platforms, he said.