Prime Minister meets Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with representatives of Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan on November 23 (Photo: VNA)



The PM highly valued the achievements that Vietnamese scientists in Japan have gained, and welcomed their support of the Fatherland.

At the meeting, Vietnamese intellectuals briefed the Government leader on their attainments over the years, and introduced their products and research outcomes in many areas such as electronics, renewable energy, health care, and artificial intelligence (AI).

They gave a number of proposals on mechanisms and solutions to enable Vietnamese scientists abroad to share scientific research results with their peers at home.

PM Chinh pledged to set up an online exchange channel for the intellectual community in Japan in different groups such as economy, health care, electronics and AI.

VNA