Prime Minister asks schools to publicize collections





Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has just signed Directive 14/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on strengthening the effective implementation and quality of preschool and general education.

As per the Prime Minister’s guidance, local administrations should step up their inspection and examination of the selection of textbooks according to the 2018 General Education Program, management, and use of reference books at educational institutions.

Additionally, they should have a plan to support disadvantaged students and ethnic minority students in remote areas. Local governments should help schools for teaching staff, finance, physical facilities, libraries and teaching equipment of educational institutions. Moreover, the local budget expenditure for education is at least 20 percent in accordance with the provisions of the Education Law 2019.

The PM’s directive clearly states that education and training is the leading national policy; thereby, investment in education is an investment in development. As a result, spending in the education sector is given priority in socio-economic development programs and plans. Despite that, some localities have neglectful of investing in educational facilities.

To ensure the effective implementation and quality of preschool and general education, the Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Education and Training to coordinate with ministries, sectors, and localities in reviewing the planning and development of the network of preschool and general education institutions to ensure that it is suitable to reality.

Vietnam PM asked to improve the quality of education, the quality of teacher training, adopt policies to encourage excellent students to enter the pedagogy profession, and create an environment and educational ecosystem to develop healthy, equal, creative, and encourage innovation. Furthermore, he proposed priority policies for teachers in remote areas, areas with difficult and extremely difficult socio-economic conditions.

The Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Education and Training, ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Governmental agencies, and people's committees in cities and provinces to direct localities to strengthen state management responsibility for the selection of textbooks, educational materials and reference materials in accordance with regulations.

Last but not least, local administrations should have a plan to give textbooks to disadvantaged students and ethnic minority students, ensuring adequate and favorable conditions for students before the new school year begins. head.

Regarding teachers, the Prime Minister also directed the Ministry of Education and Training to coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs in urging localities to recruit teachers according to the annual staffing quota. At the same time, appropriate solutions to overcome the shortage of teachers, especially new subjects under the 2018 General Education Program should be adopted. Localities ought to implement regulations on policies to support tuition fees and living expenses for pedagogical students.

The Prime Minister requested the Provincial People's Committee to develop the network of preschool and general education institutions as well as adopt measures to ensure enough preschools and high schools in each locality for receiving all students; moreover, preschoolers and primary schoolers can study two shifts per day.

Above all, localities must allocate land funds to build and develop schools, kindergartens, and general schools according to regulations with a focus on the construction of schools, kindergartens and high schools in areas with industrial parks and export processing zones.

Localities must also take heed of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in accordance with the guidance of the Ministry of Health to ensure the goals and progress assigned by the Government and the Prime Minister.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan