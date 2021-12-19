President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praises students winning international Olympic competitions

In 2021, all candidates from seven teams participating in the competitions all won prizes, including 12 gold medals, 13 silver medals, 10 bronze medals, and two certificates of merit (consolation prize).

Vietnamese student groups continue to be in the top 10 countries with the highest results at international Olympic competitions with many students achieving the highest scores.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh said that the Ministry of Education and Training annually organizes honors and awards ceremonies for honoring high school students who have won international Olympic and Science and Technology prizes.

That shows the deep recognition and concern of the Party, State, Government, the Ministry of Education and Training and the society for students with excellent achievements, and at the same time recognizes the effort and dedication of teams of educators and teachers and educational institutions.

This year, despite the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the teams have overcome all difficulties and achieved many outstanding achievements bringing glory to the country. All Vietnamese students participating in the International Olympic and Science and Technology competitions have achieved high results for many years.

Vietnamese student delegations’ high achievements at the International Olympiad and Science and Technology in 2021 in particular and in the 2017-2021 period in general have proved the considerable efforts of students, teachers and schools in addition to parents’ care and encouragement, said the representative of the Ministry of Education and Training.

Particularly from 2017 to 2021, Vietnam has won 57 gold medals, more than twice the number of gold medals in the 2012-2016 period.

In particular, in the years 2020 and 2021, despite the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnamese student delegations still participated in international Olympic competitions in the online form and all achieved great achievements.

Speaking at the meeting, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated the students who won the International Olympic and Science and Technology Prizes in 2021 expressing that he has taken great pride in Vietnamese students’ achievements.

The achievements of Vietnamese students at international competitions have shown the efforts of the students, teachers, schools and the education sector. On this occasion, the President thanked the teachers, families and students for their tireless efforts for today's achievements.

The President emphasized that the Vietnamese government and society always respect talents. The Party and the State have always affirmed to give priority to education; therefore, the government has allocated various funding to education.

The State President highly appreciated that in recent years, Vietnamese education has achieved more and more positive results. The quality of education is increasingly being improved at all levels of education.

Mr. Phuc speaks at the event The President shared that Vietnamese students’ achievement at international Olympic and Science and Technology competitions is the start of their path to a bright future.

Moreover, that achievement will also inspire their peers across the country to strive and excel in their studies. The President also wished that the education sector should continue to comprehensively innovate to train more high-quality human resources for the country.

With their academic achievements, eight students who won gold medals in Olympic competitions were awarded the Second-class Labor Medal while eleven silver medalists were awarded the Third-class Labor Medal.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy