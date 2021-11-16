President meets outstanding teachers in HCMC

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented a gift to teacher Trieu Thi Hue



Visiting Trieu Thi Hue, who has taught at the Nguyen Trai and Le Hong Phong High Schools for 26 years, obtaining many achievements in teaching and compiling education materials during her career, the President praised her efforts in overcoming difficulties and making significant obtainments.

He hoped the teacher to continue contributing more to the cause of human resources training in the city and the nation.

Phuc then visited Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ly Hoa, born in 1931, the first rector of the Ho Chi Minh City general university.

Expressing his gratitude for Hoa’s contributions to the national education cause, the President hoped the teacher, with his excellent management experience and deep knowledge, will continue contributing to the sector, particularly regarding the training at colleges and universities.