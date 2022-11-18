President extends best wishes to teachers nationwide

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets members of the Veteran Teacher Association of Vietnam (VTAV) in Hanoi on November 15. (Photo: VNA)

In his letter, the leader emphasized the important and honorable tasks of education, hailed efforts of and achievements gained by the sector over the past years, and expressed his profound gratitude for teachers, managing officials and staff of the sector.

Thanks to their efforts, more than 99 percent of the people aged 15 - 60 are literate, and nearly 100 percent of 5-year-old children can go to school.

Stressing that in the current period, the country's education is facing new and higher requirements on the capacity, virtue and personality of teachers, the President expressed his wish that teachers nationwide will always have enough health, enthusiasm, knowledge and methods, and faith to maintain their love for the profession and dedicate themselves to the educational cause of the country.

He required schools to pay attention to building a cultural and innovative environment and promoting democracy so that teachers can develop talents and devote themselves to the cause of education.

The State leader took the occasion to ask authorities at all levels, sectors, organizations and the whole society to join hands with the education sector to address difficulties and weaknesses, and raise the level of the education sector, thus contributing to realizing the aspiration to build a prosperous and happy nation.

Vietnamplus