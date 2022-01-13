Preschool children go to school voluntarily from February 2022



Yesterday, the municipal People Committee issued a decision on a time plan for the 2021-2022 school year for preschool education in the city. Accordingly, from September 2021 to January 2022, administrators, teachers, and employees of preschool education institutions will undergo intensive training for the 2021- 2022 school year.

At the same time, educational institutions are required to perform environmental cleaning and disinfection, ensuring good facilities at schools. Schools also review the list of children registered for admission by age and give training of skills and knowledge for children who have not yet gone to preschools.

From February 2022 to July 2022, children go to school to participate in direct activities under their parents' or caregivers’ agreement. The end of the school year is expected to be on July 29, 2022.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City asked the Director of the City Department of Education and Training to be responsible for the decision whether to let children leave schools when the weather is too harsh or there are natural disasters, epidemics. Schools must arrange make-up classes later.

Aside from that, the director must direct the implementation of appropriate teaching methods for good quality of educational activities and safety for teachers and children.

Previously, Ho Chi Minh City had organized pilot direct teaching for students in grades 9 and 12 from December 13, 2021, and students of grades 7, 8, 10, and 11 started to go to schools from January 4, 2022.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan