Poor students still lack tablet computers for online learning

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, the program "Internet and computers for students" launched by the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Information and Communications to support online resources and tools for learners, teachers and educators in disadvantaged areas during the outbreak of Covid-19 aims to have the internet to all households and computers for children from poor households.



In response to the program, other technology enterprises had practical supporting acts by offering free six online teaching and learning platforms, including VNEdu, ViettelStudy, MobiEdu, Onluyen, Hocmai, Misa EMIS worth up to VND200 billion.

Moreover, FPT Software, a leading Vietnamese tech company, immediately supported 100 computers and 1,000 online learning devices for disadvantaged children in the Central City of Da Nang.

This company has also gratis provided 3,300 tablet computers, FPT internet package, VioEdu online learning platform for disadvantaged students in seven southern provinces and cities including Can Tho, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Tra Vinh, Tay Ninh, Ben Tre, and Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Deputy Director of Vietnam's telecoms giant VNPT Nguyen Nam Long said that the company has committed itself to giving 37,000 tablet computers for underprivileged students in the program as well as accompany the education sector to reduce the gap between rural and urban areas and distant areas to ensure that no student will be left behind by remote learning.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, 7.35 million students in all grades in 26 provinces and cities are learning on the internet. Around 1.5 million students in 26 cities and provinces need learning equipment for distance education.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong