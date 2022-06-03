Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Ho Tan Minh

In addition, police officers are assigned the responsibility to support schools, individuals and teachers when they are threatened or psychologically terrorized while there is no official conclusion from responsible agencies.

At the regular press conference to inform about the socio-economic situation and the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City held by the city People’s Committee, when it comes to the violent incident between students of the American Academy International School (ISHCMC-AA), Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Ho Tan Minh said that the city People's Committee has directed police to probe and handle unorthodox information; simultaneously, police will promptly protect schools and individuals that have been threatened.

At about 3pm on May 26, the teacher in charge of the school informed the principal that there was a scuffle between students. Teachers took the children to the medical room for examination. While the school administration was interviewing the children to find out information, this was interrupted, when some parents demanded contact with students who were not their children, said Mr. Minh.

The school has extracted footage from security camera and listened to several students’ statements who told that the tension started from the students teasing each other before providing information to parents about the incident. However, some parents refused to cooperate with the school upon dealing with the incident.

The school contacted the parents of involved students on May 31, Mr. Ho Tan Minh said that the Department has requested the school to report the results no later than June 3. From the Department's point of view, the school must assume responsibility for the incident, so the school must handle it thoroughly.

The municipal People's Committee has sent an official document No. 1781 on May 31 to the Ministry of Education and Training. According to the document, the municipal People's Committee has directed the Department of Education and Training to continue guiding the schools to solve the case urgently while paying attention to students’ interests by stabilizing their psychology and their parents' as well as teaching and learning activities.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has also directed police force to take measures to handle unorthodox and conflicting information on social networks when the matter has not been concluded by relevant authorities, promptly protect schools, individuals and pedagogical staff when threatened or mentally terrorized.

Previously, in its report to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Ho Chi Minh City International School said it has drawn a lesson from handling misunderstandings for parents and creating debates on social networks. On the other hand, the school also recognized the responsibility of not monitoring and closely monitoring students both in terms of learning and age psychology.

At the same time, the school will work closely with parents to find a satisfactory solution to help students relieve stress.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan