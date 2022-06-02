PM asks Education Ministry to propose plan for History subject

Senior high schoolers in an education trip to learn the country's history



The Government Office has just released a notice of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's comments on the History subject in the General Education Program.

In addition, the Ministry was urged to organize seminars with relevant agencies, units, experts, and scientists to discuss a comprehensive evaluation of suitable plans which will be included in the Ministry’s report to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam. The Ministry of Education and Training also needs to do better communication work so that the society is more fully updated with the Party's guidelines and the State's laws in history education for students.

Recently, whether History is an elective subject at the high school level starting from the school year 2022-2023 has sparked off considerable public debate. The National Assembly's Committee on Culture and Education and many National Assembly deputies and experts suggested that History be a compulsory subject with a piece of appropriate knowledge.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan