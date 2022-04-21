Illustrative photo



This program is an initiative of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City and Hung Thinh Corporation to encourage and nurture young talents in mathematics and artificial intelligence in Vietnam. It will be implemented in five years (from 2022 to 2026).

The program aims to develop the community in the field of math and artificial intelligence in Vietnam by supporting, fostering and training young talents to become prestigious scientists in the region and the world.

In five years of implementation, the program will focus on granting scholarships to talented students and graduate students majoring in mathematics and artificial intelligence as well as giving financial support for those who carry out scientific researches, projects on innovation of teaching methods in the field of mathematics and artificial intelligence of scientists and teachers.

In addition, the program also provides funding for scientific publication, organization, and attendance at domestic and international conferences and seminars for students and young scientists; implementing projects to update and renew training programs and foster excellent and talented students at the high school and university level.

Moreover, the school and the corporation will organize activities to build a network to connect young talents and prestigious scientists in the field of mathematics and artificial intelligence in Vietnam and around the world.

At the signing ceremony, the organizers awarded the first 40 scholarships each VND20 million under the Math and AI talent incubation program to students, the team of good students in Mathematics and high school students, excellent student majoring in Mathematics - Information of Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Province of Binh Dinh.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan